Saka stars as Arsenal thrash Newcastle to keep pressure on Man City, Liverpool

Bukayo Saka was on target for Arsenal in their 4-1 thrashing of Newcastle United in a Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday night.

The result sees Mikel Arteta’s side sit two points behind leaders Liverpool and a point behind second-placed Manchester City at the top of the table.

Earlier in the day, Manchester City had defeated Bournemouth 1-0 to keep up the chase at the top behind Liverpool.

Arsenal then kept the pressure on both teams with a statement win which followed their rather disappointing outing against Porto in the Champions League in midweek.

It was a sixth consecutive victory for the Gunners, who have scored 25 goals in the process.

Sven Botman scored an owngoal to pit Arsenal in front in the 18th minute. Kai Havertz made it 2-0 to keep the Mikel Arteta’s side in control at halftime.

Saka then tripled their lead just after the hour mark before Jakub Kiwior completed the rout.

But Newcastle, who had been poor almost throughout the game, had a last kick in them and were able to get a consolation goal six minutes to time through Joe Willock.

