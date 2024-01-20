Arsenal reignite EPL title race with Palace win

Arsenal have rebooted their Premier League title challenge by thrashing a struggling Crystal Palace 5-0 at Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners’ campaign at the top was disrupted towards the end of last year as they lost three of their past five Premier League games.

Upon returning from Dubai, after a week-long winter break, Mikel Arteta’s side returned reinvigorated as a Gabriel header, Dean Henderson own goal, a Leandro Trossard finish and two late Gabriel Martinelli strikes sealed the three points.

The first two goals came from corners, with the opener coming in the 11th minute when Gabriel nodded in before the defender’s header from another set-piece struck Crystal Palace goalkeeper Henderson to deflect into the back of the net.

The visitors offered little in response. Instead Arsenal added to their lead in the second half when Trossard was sent one-on-one with the goalkeeper and kept his cool to finish confidently.

Read Also: Arsenal denied place in FA Cup Fourth Round as Liverpool overpower North London side

With Palace already well beaten, Martinelli who came in for Trossard, added further sheen to the win with two goals in injury time, both swept into the far corner.

The win moves Arsenal up to third, two points behind leaders Liverpool but having played a game more than Jurgen Klopp’s side. Crystal Palace, meanwhile, remain 14th in the table.

Crystal Palace boss, Roy Hodgson has failed to win any of his six Premier League encounters with Mikel Arteta, the only opposing manager he’s faced more often in the competition without ever beating is Jurgen Klopp.

Arsenal have scored the most headed goals, a total of 10, and the most goals from corners,10 in the Premier League this season. They’ve also kept the most clean sheets in the competition this term, a total of 8.

By Amosun OluwaSeyi

