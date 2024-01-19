Mane helps Senegal beat Cameroon to reach AFCON knockouts

Senegal, the defending champions, defeated Cameroon 3-1 in Group C to guarantee their spot in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations’ (AFCON) round of 16.

Senegal took the lead through goals from Ismaila Sarr in the 16th minute and Habib Diallo midway through the second half.

With seven minutes left, Jean-Charles Castelletto went in to pull one back, setting up an exciting end to the game.

Read Also: Mane stars as Senegal begin AFCON defence with Gambia win

But in stoppage time, Sadio Mane sealed the victory after George-Kevin Nkoudou had missed a clear header to equalize.

If Senegal defeats Guinea in their final group match on Tuesday, they will win Group C.

Guinea are second in the table after beating The Gambia 1-0 also on Friday – a result which means Cameroon will most likely need to beat the Scorpions on Tuesday to progress to the knockout stages.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now