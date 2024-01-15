Mane stars as Senegal begin AFCON defence with Gambia win

Sadio Mane was involved in a goal for Senegal in their 3-0 thrashing of Gambia in their first game of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.

Mane bagged an assist to help his country begin their title defence on a good note.

A brace from Lamine Camara and a solitary strike from Pape Gueye secured the win for the Terenga Lions.

Read Also: Vinicius Jr celebrates ‘idol’ Ronaldo after helping Real Madrid win Super Cup

Gambia finished the game with 10 men as they had a player sent off deep into first half stoppage time.

Ebou Adams was shown a straight red card in the eight minute of first half added time.

The other game in the group will saw the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon play a 1-1 draw with Guinea.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now