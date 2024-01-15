Sports
Mane stars as Senegal begin AFCON defence with Gambia win
Sadio Mane was involved in a goal for Senegal in their 3-0 thrashing of Gambia in their first game of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.
Mane bagged an assist to help his country begin their title defence on a good note.
A brace from Lamine Camara and a solitary strike from Pape Gueye secured the win for the Terenga Lions.
Gambia finished the game with 10 men as they had a player sent off deep into first half stoppage time.
Ebou Adams was shown a straight red card in the eight minute of first half added time.
The other game in the group will saw the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon play a 1-1 draw with Guinea.
