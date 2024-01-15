Vinicius Jr celebrates ‘idol’ Ronaldo after helping Real Madrid win Super Cup

Real Madrid defeated Barcelona in the final of the Spanish Super Cup, with forward Vinicius Jr netting a treble to seal a 4-1 victory.

Vinicius, who has recently returned from tearing a hamstring in November, celebrated his opener with Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous ‘SIU’ goal celebration.

The game was played inside Al Nassr’s King Saud University Stadium – where the former Real Madrid man Ronaldo currently plays.

Vinicius said: “The celebration was dedicated to Cristiano Ronaldo, because he is my idol and now he plays here.”

Read Also: Racial Abuse: Brazil to play Spain in friendly to support Vinicius Jr

Winger Vinicius scored twice in the first 10 minutes to put Carlo Ancelotti’s side in control in Saudi Arabia.

Robert Lewandowski pulled one back for Barca with a superb volley but Vinicius converted a 39th-minute penalty to restore Los Blancos’ two-goal lead.

Rodrygo then added a fourth in the second half before Ronald Araujo was sent off to complete Barca’s misery.

Victory was Madrid’s third straight in El Clasico and gave them a 13th Super Cup success – one behind Barcelona’s record 14 wins.

