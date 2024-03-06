Real Madrid, Man City advance to Champions League quarterfinals

Real Madrid and Manchester City have both advanced to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.

Both sides faced their round-of-16 opponents on Wednesday night and secured aggregate victories to clear their paths to the next round.

Real Madrid successfully saw off Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig after a thrilling 1-1 second leg encounter at the Bernabeu.

Having won 1-0 in the first leg, Vinicius Junior broke the deadlock in the 65th minute to put his side 2-0 up in the tie before Willi Orban flicked in a header for the away side.

Read Also: UCL: Kane double sends Bayern to Q’finals as Mbappe shines in PSG win

The hosts held on to the lead and sealed their place in the last eight, joining Bayern Munich and Paris St-Germain who already secured their spots on Tuesday.

At the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City thrashed Copenhagen 3-1, same scoreline from the first leg, as they advance 6-2 on aggregate.

Manuel Akanji, Julian Álvarez and Erling Haaland were the goalscorers for Pep Guardiola’s side while Mohamed Elyounoussi netted Copenhagen’s goal.

The draw for the last eight will be held on March 15.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now