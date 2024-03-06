Sports
Real Madrid, Man City advance to Champions League quarterfinals
Real Madrid and Manchester City have both advanced to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.
Both sides faced their round-of-16 opponents on Wednesday night and secured aggregate victories to clear their paths to the next round.
Real Madrid successfully saw off Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig after a thrilling 1-1 second leg encounter at the Bernabeu.
Having won 1-0 in the first leg, Vinicius Junior broke the deadlock in the 65th minute to put his side 2-0 up in the tie before Willi Orban flicked in a header for the away side.
Read Also: UCL: Kane double sends Bayern to Q’finals as Mbappe shines in PSG win
The hosts held on to the lead and sealed their place in the last eight, joining Bayern Munich and Paris St-Germain who already secured their spots on Tuesday.
At the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City thrashed Copenhagen 3-1, same scoreline from the first leg, as they advance 6-2 on aggregate.
Manuel Akanji, Julian Álvarez and Erling Haaland were the goalscorers for Pep Guardiola’s side while Mohamed Elyounoussi netted Copenhagen’s goal.
The draw for the last eight will be held on March 15.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...