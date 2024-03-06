Peseiro urges Nigerians to always support national team players

Former Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro has urged Nigerians to show support always to players of the national team.

Recall that players of the Super Eagles have at different times been dragged and bullied on social media during and after major tournaments.

But Peseiro, who left his role after leading the team to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d’Ivoire, has condemned it.

The Portuguese shared the advice on his social media on Wednesday night.

“I want to thank all Nigerians and the entire press for the interest, support, and encouragement given to the Super Eagles while I was their coach,” the Portuguese wrote.

“I would like to ask all of you to always support your players.

“These athletes give their all for the Super Eagles, taking pride in representing their country.

“The players make sacrifices to bring you joy.

“The Super Eagles deserve all your support, which will be very important for the great challenges that lie ahead,” he wrote.

Peseiro announced his departure as Nigeria coach last week after his contract with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) ended.

