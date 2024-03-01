Peseiro quits as Super Eagles coach

Jose Peseiro has left his job as Super Eagles coach after leading the team to win silver at the just-concluded Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Portuguese, who joined the team well over a year ago, made the announcement on his social media handle on Friday afternoon.

There had been reports of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) offering Peseiro a new contract to continue as manager of the three-time African champions.

But in his statement, Peseiro admitted that the job had been fulfilling, as he thanked former NFF boss Amaju Pinnick under whose leadership he joined the team.

He wrote: “Yesterday [Thursday], we concluded our contract with the NFF. It was a pride and honor to coach the Super Eagles.

“It has been 22 months of immense dedication, sacrifice, emotion, and enormous enthusiasm. We feel a sense of fulfillment.

“We would like to express our gratitude to Sir Amaju Pinnick (the president who signed us), President Ibrahim Gusau, General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi, Secretary Dayo Enebi, the NFF, all the Staff, and especially all the PLAYERS, with whom leading has been a great pleasure.

“Guys, we are thankful; it has been a privilege to be part of this family. We will miss you, but we will always be there for you, no matter where you are. A big hug to all of you.”

The Super Eagles were beaten in the final of the 2023 AFCON by hosts Cote d’Ivoire last month, with Peseiro in charge.

The team will continue their qualifying series for the 2026 FIFA World Cup later this year, but it is yet to be known under whose management they would play.

As it stands, Nigerians are expecting a new coach for the senior men’s football team.

