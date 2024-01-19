Sports
Focus! We’ll celebrate after we win AFCON, Peseiro urges Eagles
Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro has urged the team to remain focus throughout the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as they continue in their quest to win the title.
Peseiro urged the team to not celebrate too early as there are more works to be done in their journey to the final.
The Portuguese said this after he led his boys to a stunning 1-0 victory over the host country Cote d’Ivoire on Thursday night.
“Now is not the time to celebrate, I have told the players,” said Peseiro
Read Also: Okocha backs Eagles to beat hosts Cote d’Ivoire in AFCON match today
“We eat properly, rest well and start preparation for the next game against Guinea-Bissau.
“The game on Monday is very important and that is what we should focus on now.”
Having begun their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Equatorial Guinea, the win over Cote d’Ivoire places the Eagles on four points behing group A leaders Equatorial Guinea, who defeated Guinea-Bissau 4-2 earlier on Thursday.
The Super Eagles, seeking to win a fourth continental title, will take on Guinea-Bissau in their final group game on Monday.
Peseiro’s men will hope to seal top spot in the group and zoom into the round of 16 as favourites.
