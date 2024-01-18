Sports
Salah injured as Egypt fight back to draw with Ghana at AFCON
Mohamed Salah limped off injured during Egypt’s 2-2 draw with Ghana in their matchday two encounter at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.
The Pharaohs captain got off the game late in the first half before Mohammed Kudus blasted in to put Ghana ahead in first-half stoppage time.
Omar Marmoush levelled for Egypt in the 69th minute but Kudus quickly restored the lead for the Black Stars with a deflected effort on 71 minutes.
Read Also: Troost-Ekong penalty seals win for Nigeria against AFCON hosts Cote d’Ivoire
However, Mostafa Mohamed stabbed in to ensure Egypt took a point from the game, which was their second point in the tournament.
The result leaves Ghana winless after two Group B games, having lost to Cape Verde in their opening encounter.
Cape Verde will secure top spot in Group B if the islanders beat Mozambique on Friday.
