Sports
Egypt beat Nigeria in men, women’s team events at 13th African Games
Egypt’s dominance of table tennis in Africa continued unabated at the 13th African Games as the North African side retained their titles in the men and women events of the championships taking place at the Accra International Conference Centre in Ghana.
Omar Assar, Youssef Abdelaziz and Mohamed El-Beiali conquered Nigeria’s trio of Olajide Omotayo, Quadri Aruna and Taiwo Mati to maintain their unbeaten run in the event.
Assar defeated Omotayo 3-0 in the first game, while Abdelaziz finally halted Aruna’s dominance with a 3-1 win. El-Beiali edged Mati 3-1 to complete the 3-0 rout by the Egyptians.
Read Also: Egyptian clubs emerge tops at African table tennis championships
Also, the Egyptian female team continued their unbeaten streak dating back 2011 in the table tennis women’s team event after beating Nigeria 3-0 in the final.
The trio of Dina Meshref, Hana Goda and Mariam Alhodaby were dominant against Nigeria’s trio of Offiong Edem, Hope Udoaka and Fatimo Bello to retain their title at the games.
Since dethroning Nigeria at Maputo 2011 in Mozambique, the Egyptian ladies led by Meshref have been dominating the event to continue their reign as the continent’s best female team.
In the history of the games, Nigeria has won the women’s title seven times from 1978 to 2007 while Egypt’s dominance started from 2011 till date in the women’s event.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...