Egypt beat Nigeria in men, women’s team events at 13th African Games

Egypt’s dominance of table tennis in Africa continued unabated at the 13th African Games as the North African side retained their titles in the men and women events of the championships taking place at the Accra International Conference Centre in Ghana.

Omar Assar, Youssef Abdelaziz and Mohamed El-Beiali conquered Nigeria’s trio of Olajide Omotayo, Quadri Aruna and Taiwo Mati to maintain their unbeaten run in the event.

Assar defeated Omotayo 3-0 in the first game, while Abdelaziz finally halted Aruna’s dominance with a 3-1 win. El-Beiali edged Mati 3-1 to complete the 3-0 rout by the Egyptians.

Also, the Egyptian female team continued their unbeaten streak dating back 2011 in the table tennis women’s team event after beating Nigeria 3-0 in the final.

The trio of Dina Meshref, Hana Goda and Mariam Alhodaby were dominant against Nigeria’s trio of Offiong Edem, Hope Udoaka and Fatimo Bello to retain their title at the games.

Since dethroning Nigeria at Maputo 2011 in Mozambique, the Egyptian ladies led by Meshref have been dominating the event to continue their reign as the continent’s best female team.

In the history of the games, Nigeria has won the women’s title seven times from 1978 to 2007 while Egypt’s dominance started from 2011 till date in the women’s event.

