NFF lists out requirements as search for next Super Eagles coach begins

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has listed out the requirements as it begins the searcg for a coach for the national football team, the Super Eagles.

The football house made the announcement on Friday via its social media handle, declaring the position of Super Eagles head coach vacant.

Ripples Nigeria had reported the departure of the former handler of the side, Jose Peseiro, whose contract officially ended last week Friday.

Recall that the Portuguese guided Nigeria to silver medal at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations held in Cote d’Ivoire last month.

Asides the Super Eagles position, the NFF also declared the position of the Golden Eaglets head coach vacant.

Former Golden Eaglets defender Nduka Ugbade was the last man in charge of the team.

In the statement, the NFF listed out the requirements for both positions thus:

VACANCY 1

Head Coach Of The Senior Men’s National Team (Super Eagles)

Are you a passionate and experienced football coach ready to take the challenge of leading the national team?.The Nigeria football federation is pleased to announce openings for the position of Head Coach for the Senior Men’s National Football Team Super Eagles.

Requirements:

– Relevant Coaching Qualification

-Proven experience at elite level of football management

– A successful track record of leading teams

-Knowledge of African football will be an added advantage.

Applications can be sent to the email [email protected] or via the links.

Deadline: Applications must be received by the office of Secretary General latest by 6pm on Tuesday,12 March, 2024

VACANCY 2

Head Coach Of The U-17 Boys National Team (Golden Eaglets)

Are you a passionate about youth development and coaching? The Golden Eaglets, Nigeria’s U-17 Boys National Team are seeking a dedicated and experienced coaching to nurture young talent and guide them to success on the international stage.

Requirements:

– Adequate experience at developing and coaching youth football

-Ability to motivate and help players improve

-Must possess a CAF license B Coaching Certificate

Applications can be sent to the email [email protected] or via the links.

Deadline: Applications must be received by the office of Secretary General latest by 6pm on Tuesday,12 March, 2024.

