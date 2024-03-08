Sports
NFF lists out requirements as search for next Super Eagles coach begins
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has listed out the requirements as it begins the searcg for a coach for the national football team, the Super Eagles.
The football house made the announcement on Friday via its social media handle, declaring the position of Super Eagles head coach vacant.
Ripples Nigeria had reported the departure of the former handler of the side, Jose Peseiro, whose contract officially ended last week Friday.
Recall that the Portuguese guided Nigeria to silver medal at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations held in Cote d’Ivoire last month.
Asides the Super Eagles position, the NFF also declared the position of the Golden Eaglets head coach vacant.
Former Golden Eaglets defender Nduka Ugbade was the last man in charge of the team.
In the statement, the NFF listed out the requirements for both positions thus:
Read Also: Peseiro quits as Super Eagles coach
VACANCY 1
Head Coach Of The Senior Men’s National Team (Super Eagles)
Are you a passionate and experienced football coach ready to take the challenge of leading the national team?.The Nigeria football federation is pleased to announce openings for the position of Head Coach for the Senior Men’s National Football Team Super Eagles.
Requirements:
– Relevant Coaching Qualification
Ezoic
-Proven experience at elite level of football management
– A successful track record of leading teams
-Knowledge of African football will be an added advantage.
Applications can be sent to the email [email protected] or via the links.
Deadline: Applications must be received by the office of Secretary General latest by 6pm on Tuesday,12 March, 2024
VACANCY 2
Head Coach Of The U-17 Boys National Team (Golden Eaglets)
Are you a passionate about youth development and coaching? The Golden Eaglets, Nigeria’s U-17 Boys National Team are seeking a dedicated and experienced coaching to nurture young talent and guide them to success on the international stage.
Requirements:
– Adequate experience at developing and coaching youth football
-Ability to motivate and help players improve
-Must possess a CAF license B Coaching Certificate
Applications can be sent to the email [email protected] or via the links.
Deadline: Applications must be received by the office of Secretary General latest by 6pm on Tuesday,12 March, 2024.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...