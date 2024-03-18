New Super Eagles’ jerseys unveiled

Clothing powerhouse, Nike has unveiled the new Super Eagles jerseys for the 2024–2025 football season.

The announcement was made on Monday by Nike on social media in a launch video.

The Super Eagles’ jerseys were among many national team jerseys revealed in the video shared.

The post read: “The 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝑵𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒂𝒍 𝑻𝒆𝒂𝒎 𝒌𝒊𝒕𝒔 disrupt convention with bold twists on icons.

“Featuring 𝑫𝒓𝒊-𝑭𝑰𝑻 𝑨𝑫𝑽 innovation, each kit is engineered for the needs of the modern footballer, from kick-off to the final whistle.”

While the home jersey is not yet on Nike’s website for sales, the away kit is already up and selling at £124.99, which is around N250,000.

The Super Eagles are anticipated to wear the new jerseys during their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying series.

