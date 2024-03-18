Nottm Forest docked four points for breach, drop into relegation zone

Nottingham Forest have dropped into the relegation zone after being docked four points following a breach of Premier League rules.

The club were found by an independent commission, to have breached the threshold of £61m by £34.5m im the 2022-23 season.

Premier League clubs can lose £105m over three seasons – £35m per campaign – but Forest’s maximum loss was only permitted to be £61m because they spent two years of the assessment period in the Championship.

Forest are now below Luton Town in the league after the immediateloss of points.

A club statement read: “After months of engagement with the Premier League, and exceptional cooperation throughout, this was unexpected and has harmed the trust and confidence we had in the Premier League.”

Forest are the second top-flight team to be penalised for PSR breaches after Everton lost 10 points in November, which was reduced to six on appeal.

