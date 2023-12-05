SportsBusiness: Premier League agrees record £6.7bn TV rights deal

Sky and TNT have inked a record-breaking £6.7 billion deal in order to broadcast up to 270 live Premier League games a season.

The four-year agreement, which begins with the 2025–2026 season, is said to be the largest sports media rights deal ever concluded in the UK, according to the league organisers.

Four out of the five packages have been awarded to Sky, which will broadcast a minimum of 215 matches per season.

A minimum of 52 games, including both midweek match rounds and all Saturday kickoffs, will air on TNT each season.

The 10 games on the last day of every season will also be televised by Sky Sports.

Under the terms of the league’s present contract, Amazon shows 20 matches a season; however, rights are not secured under the new agreement.

According to English press, this is the first time the Premier League has been through a tender process for its rights since 2018.

Meanwhile, the BBC acknowledged they are part of the deal, and it includes MOTD2 and Football Focus plus additional digital rights for its online platforms.

