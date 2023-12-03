Sports
Kulusevski’s late equaliser helps Spurs hold Man City in six-goal classic
Tottenham’s Dejan Kulusevski’s 90th-minute equaliser stopped Manchester City from claiming victory in their Premier League clash on Sunday.
It was a breathless six-goal thriller at the Etihad Stadium, in which both sides shared the spoils with a 3-3 scoreline.
City thought they had won it nine minutes from time when Jack Grealish turned home Erling Haaland’s cross.
But Tottenham snatched a point in a match that ended in controversy.
Read Also: Mbappe helps 10-man PSG beat Le Havre
The dying minutes saw referee Simon Hooper blow for a foul on Erling Haaland, who had already shrugged off Emerson Royal’s tackle and chipped a pass to Grealish who was heading to score.
Both sides got a point each from the encounter which had been very entertaining.
Kulusevski’s late intervention ensured Tottenham avoided a fourth successive Premier League defeat.
The Ange Postecoglou side are fifth on 27 points in the table, three behind champions Manchester City, who drop to third after Liverpool had won earlier.
