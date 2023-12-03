Sports
Mbappe helps 10-man PSG beat Le Havre
Kylian Mbappe was on target for Paris St-Germain as they defeated Le Havre 2-0 in a Ligue 1 encounter on Sunday.
PSG won the game despite playing with 10 men from the 10th minute of the game following goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma’s red card.
Donnarumma was dismissed in the 10th minute after he stopped Josue Casimir’s run outside the box, and goalkeeper Arnau Tenas came on to make his professional debut.
Read Also: Chelsea beat Brighton, Liverpool overcome Fulham in seven-goal thriller
Mbappe opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, firing in his 15th goal of the season before Vitinha made the win safe in the final minute with a deflected strike.
PSG boss Luis Enrique praised the performance of 22-year-old Tenas as he kept a clean sheet.
“I am very proud of what the team showed, the mentality, the ability to adapt to the different things that happened during the game and the team spirit. We didn’t concede too many chances and the ones we did concede were saved by Arnau,” he said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...