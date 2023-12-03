Mbappe helps 10-man PSG beat Le Havre

Kylian Mbappe was on target for Paris St-Germain as they defeated Le Havre 2-0 in a Ligue 1 encounter on Sunday.

PSG won the game despite playing with 10 men from the 10th minute of the game following goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma’s red card.

Donnarumma was dismissed in the 10th minute after he stopped Josue Casimir’s run outside the box, and goalkeeper Arnau Tenas came on to make his professional debut.

Mbappe opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, firing in his 15th goal of the season before Vitinha made the win safe in the final minute with a deflected strike.

PSG boss Luis Enrique praised the performance of 22-year-old Tenas as he kept a clean sheet.

“I am very proud of what the team showed, the mentality, the ability to adapt to the different things that happened during the game and the team spirit. We didn’t concede too many chances and the ones we did concede were saved by Arnau,” he said.

