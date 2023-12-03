Chelsea beat Brighton, Liverpool overcome Fulham in seven-goal thriller

Chelsea overcame Brighton to finish with a scoreline of 3-2 in their Premier League encounter at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Blues were incredible, and got the result despite playing 45 minutes with only 10 men, following Gallagher’s red card.

Chelsea climb to 10th with the victory, three points behind Brighton who sit on eighth spot in the league table.

At Anfield, Liverpool put up a fine late performance to overcome Fulham 4-3 in a thrilling encounter that saw two late goals by the hosts.

Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the goal that made the difference in the 88th minute, completing the turnaround started by Wataru Endo’s equalizer a minute earlier.

With the victory, the Reds climb to second spot, above Manchester City, who face Tottenham later in the day.

Elsewhere, West Ham played a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace while Aston Villa fought back to draw their hosts Bournemouth 2-2.

Dominic Solanke was on target for Bournemouth, but despite the win, they remain on 16th in the league table.

