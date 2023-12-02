Newcastle climb above Man Utd after superb victory

Newcastle United dominated and defeated Manchester United 1-0 in a Premier League encounter on Saturday.

With the win, the Magpies climbed to fifth in the league table, going ahead of United who are now seventh.

After a goalless first half, Anthony Gordon broke the deadlock, scoring a 55th-minute winner for the hosts.

Newcastle are outplaying and defeating the Red Devils for the second time in just over a month.

They however had a sad incident during the game, with goalkeeper Nick Pope suffering what appeared to be a serious shoulder injury.

Newcastle’s win means they have beaten Manchester United in three consecutive games for the first time in more than a century.

Earlier in the Premier League, Everton defeated Nottingham Forest 1-0. It was their first victory since the points deduction by the Premier League.

