Sports
Newcastle climb above Man Utd after superb victory
Newcastle United dominated and defeated Manchester United 1-0 in a Premier League encounter on Saturday.
With the win, the Magpies climbed to fifth in the league table, going ahead of United who are now seventh.
After a goalless first half, Anthony Gordon broke the deadlock, scoring a 55th-minute winner for the hosts.
Read Also: Real Madrid return to top of La Liga with Granada win
Newcastle are outplaying and defeating the Red Devils for the second time in just over a month.
They however had a sad incident during the game, with goalkeeper Nick Pope suffering what appeared to be a serious shoulder injury.
Newcastle’s win means they have beaten Manchester United in three consecutive games for the first time in more than a century.
Earlier in the Premier League, Everton defeated Nottingham Forest 1-0. It was their first victory since the points deduction by the Premier League.
