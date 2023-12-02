Real Madrid return to top of La Liga with Granada win

Real Madrid have returned to the summit of La Liga after beating Granada 2-0 at the Bernabeu on Saturday.

Los Blancos started the day in first place but dropped to second for a matter of hours after Girona’s earlier 2-1 win over Valencia.

Toni Kroos provided an excellent pass to set up Brahim Diaz for the opener on 26 minutes.

Rodrygo then powered home the rebound after Jude Bellingham’s shot was saved in the 57th minute of the encounter.

Real Madrid have now won five consecutive games in all competitions and are unbeaten at their home ground this season.

The Carlo Ancelotti side are top of the league on goal difference ahead of Girona.

