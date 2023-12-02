Arsenal beat Wolves to extend EPL lead, 5-star Burnley thrash Sheff Utd

Arsenal overcame Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 in a Premier League game at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

With the victory, the Gunners extended their lead at the top of the table, sitting four points above second-placed Manchester City.

Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard scored in the first half to keep Arsenal in control. Matheus Cunha only scored a consolation for the visitors four minutes to time.

Read Also: Arsenal win Champions League group with Lens thrashing

Elsewhere, Burnley put up a fine performance to thrash Sheffield United 5-0.

Brentford United also saw off Luton Town 3-1 in another Premier League clash played concurrently.

Later on Saturday, Everton will be hosted by Nottingham Forest while Manchester United will be playing against Newcastle United.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now