Arsenal win Champions League group with Lens thrashing

Premier League side Arsenal reached Champions League knockout stages as group winners following a 6-0 thrashing of French club Lens.

The played at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night saw the Gunners score five goals in a phenomenal first-half display.

Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard all scored in the first half before Jorginho converted an 86th-minute penalty to seal the rout.

It has been an amazing group stage for Arsenal who are making their first Champions League appearance in seven years.

Arsenal progress from Group B alongside PSV Eindhoven who stunned Sevilla earlier in the day, with Lens out.

In Group C, Real Madrid defeated Napoli 4-2. The already qualified Spanish side are now winners of the group.

Napoli remain second, three points ahead of their final opponents in the group Sporting Braga, who themselves played a 1-1 draw with Union Berlin.

In Group D, already qualified Inter Milan and Real Sociedad both held their opponents to a draw.

While Inter Milan came from three goals down to draw 3-3 at Benfica, Sociedad simply held RB Salzburg to a goalless draw.

In Group A, Manchester United were earlier held to a 3-3 draw by Galatasaray while Bayern Munich played a goalless draw with Copenhagen.

