1xBet becomes operator of the year in sports betting in Nigeria

The global betting company 1xBet took part in the prestigious National Gaming Conference 2023, held from October 31 to November 1 in Lagos. Leading operators of the Nigerian iGaming market presented their ideas for the new business season and tried to answer the question, ‘Which company is best for betting?’

The participants at the Eko Hotel and Suites included renowned bookmakers from Europe and Africa, industry experts, lawyers, and representatives from regulatory bodies such as EFCC, NFIU, and UTAP.

The 1xBet team presented its stand at the conference and was among the initiators of the discussion about the gambling industry development in Nigeria.

The 1xBet stand’s guests received much valuable information and got acquainted with the brand’s work, which provides ample opportunities for doing business thanks to the affiliate program. Each visitor got advice from the company’s managers and a memorable gift.

The evening highlight was the awards ceremony, attended by many senior representatives of the gaming industry and other Nigerian economic sectors. 1xBet is proud to announce that it has received the prestigious Operator of The Year in the Sport Betting category award.

“We were delighted to be a part of such an exciting event. The company is grateful to the National Gaming Conference 2023 organizers for the opportunity to meet colleagues and make new business connections. The award was recognition of the 1xBet high work standards in Nigeria and a high appreciation of our product,” noted 1xBet representatives.

Participants at the National Gaming Conference 2023 quite clearly answered the question: which company is best for betting? The global company 1xBet is the leader in the African betting industry and continues to conquer new frontiers. Over 16 years on the market, the brand has gained the authority and respect of customers and partners. Today, the 1xBet official partners’ list includes FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, LOSC Lille, La Liga, Serie A, Confederation of African Football, and other famous sports clubs and organizations. Every month, the 1xBet gaming platform is visited by more than 3 million registered users, and this figure is constantly growing.

These remarkable achievement would not have been possible with out our partners and players’ support. Become part of the 1xBet community and win with us!.

