Man Utd held to draw by Galatasaray as UCL hopes hang on a thread

Manchester United squandered a two-goal lead as they were held to a 3-3 draw by Galatasaray in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils had led in the 11th minute through Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes doubled their lead about seven minutes after.

But the hosts pulled one back soon enough through Hakim Ziyech as the first half ended on a 2-1 scoreline.

United fought in the second half and restored their two-goal lead as Scott McTominay netted in the 55th minute to put his side in control.

Galatasaray did not give up, and Ziyech fired in another goal to give the hosts hopes before Muhammed Aktürkoglu scored their third 19 minutes from time to snatch a point.

The result means United are bottom of the Group A table with one game remaining, and their qualification for the round of 16 is not in their hands.

The other Champions League clash that took place concurrently saw Sevilla beaten 3-2 by PSV in Group B.

The other game of Group B will be played later on Wednesday, with Arsenal facing Lens.

