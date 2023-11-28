UCL: Barca beat Porto to reach last-16, Newcastle denied win at PSG

Barcelona sealed an incredible comeback victory over Porto in their matchday five clash of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Spanish giants had fallen behin on the half hour mark when Aquino Cossa got the Portuguese vistors ahead with the opener.

Barca then fought back almost immediately as Cancelo equalised just two minutes later before João Félix scored a winner in the second half.

Five-time winners Barcelona advanced to the next round, and will be playing in the Champions League knockout stages for the first time since 2020-21.

In the other game of Group H, Shakhtar Donetsk secured a 1-0 victory over Royal Antwerp to stand on same points as Porto in the group.

At Paris St-Germain, Kylian Mbappe scored a controversial penalty for the hosts as they held Newcastle United to a draw.

The draw keeps both sides in the fight to reach the Champions League knockout stages.

The spot-kick was awarded after review by the video assistant referee, ruling Tino Livramento had handled the ball inside the box when blocking a cross.

Aleksander Isak had scored the opener in the first half and the English side were heading for a famous win when 98th-minute penalty dashed their hopes.

Newcastle now need to beat AC Milan in their final group game and hope already qualified Borussia Dortmund – who beat Milan in the Group F’s other game – get a result against PSG.

In Group E, Atletico Madrid and Lazio advanced to the knockout stages after the former defeated Feyenoord 3-1 and the latter saw off Celtic 2-0.

In Group G, already qualified Manchester City and RB Leipzig played an incredible five-goal thriller which saw the English champions come from behind to beat the Germans.

In the group’s other game, Young Boys defeated Red Star Belgrade 2-0.

