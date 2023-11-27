Iwobi on target as Fulham beat Wolves in five-goal thriller

Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi was on target for Fulham in their 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Monday night.

The Nigeria international scored in the 7th minute to put his side ahead before Matheus Cunha equalised on 22 minutes to keep both sides level at halftime.

Fulham fought again early in the second half and successfully took the lead again through Willian who converted a penalty on the hour mark.

Wolves did not go without a fight, they pushed on and thought they had snatched a point from the encounter when Hwang Hee-chan converted a penalty in the 75th.

But Willian again scored from the penalty spot in the 94th minute to seal a win for the hosts in the five-goal thriller.

Fulham have scored 13 times in 13 league games, and with the win they climb to 14th place on the table while Wolves are in 12th, both sides having 15 points each.

