I can’t wait to get started, says Iwobi after Fulham move

Super Eagles star, Alex Iwobi completed a move from Everton to Fulham on transfer deadline day on Friday.

The midfielder, who joined the Toffees from Arsenal four seasons ago, has now joined another Premier league side to continue his career in England.

Iwobi signed a five-year contract with the newly promoted side.

“I’m buzzing, I just can’t wait to get started, I’m excited to start my journey here,” he told the club’s official website

Read Also: SportsBusiness: Premier League clubs’ spending hits £2.36bn after deadline day

“Marco Silva spoke to me about the ambitions of the Club, and I’m on board. Hopefully I can bring something to the Club,” added Iwobi.

Other notable transfers on deadline day include, Matheus Nunes signed from Wolves for £55m by Manchester United, and Cole Palmer signed by Chelsea for £40m from City.

Nottingham Forest were the busiest club, signing seven players including midfielder Ibrahim Sangare from PSV, winger Callum Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea and midfielder Nicolas Dominguez from Bologna.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now