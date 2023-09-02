Sports
Awoniyi provides assist as Forest stun Chelsea, Man City maintain 100% start
Nigeria’s Taiwo Awoniyi was involved in the only goal of the game as his side Nottingham Forest stunned Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
The Premier League encounter saw the visitors get ahead just after halftime through a goal by Anthony Elanga.
Summer signing Elanga, introduced in first-half added time following an injury to Danilo, struck the goal that sunk the Blues.
A second victory from four games lifted Steve Cooper’s visitors to ninth in the table, while Chelsea fell to 11th in the early standings.
Read Also: Awoniyi confident Nigeria can win 2023 AFCON
At the Etihad Stadium, champions Manchester City continued with their perfect start to the season as they sealed a 5-1 win over visiting Fulham.
Erling Haaland completed a hat-trick, scoring a late penalty to seal the rout for Pep Guardiola’s men.
Son Heung-Min also scored a hat-trick for Tottenham Hotspur in their 5-2 victory over their hosts Burnley.
In the other games played so far in the Premier League this weekend, Brentford were held to a 2-2 draw by Bournemouth while Everton also played a 2-2 draw with Sheffield United.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...