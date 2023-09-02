Awoniyi provides assist as Forest stun Chelsea, Man City maintain 100% start

Nigeria’s Taiwo Awoniyi was involved in the only goal of the game as his side Nottingham Forest stunned Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Premier League encounter saw the visitors get ahead just after halftime through a goal by Anthony Elanga.

Summer signing Elanga, introduced in first-half added time following an injury to Danilo, struck the goal that sunk the Blues.

A second victory from four games lifted Steve Cooper’s visitors to ninth in the table, while Chelsea fell to 11th in the early standings.

Read Also: Awoniyi confident Nigeria can win 2023 AFCON

At the Etihad Stadium, champions Manchester City continued with their perfect start to the season as they sealed a 5-1 win over visiting Fulham.

Erling Haaland completed a hat-trick, scoring a late penalty to seal the rout for Pep Guardiola’s men.

Son Heung-Min also scored a hat-trick for Tottenham Hotspur in their 5-2 victory over their hosts Burnley.

In the other games played so far in the Premier League this weekend, Brentford were held to a 2-2 draw by Bournemouth while Everton also played a 2-2 draw with Sheffield United.

