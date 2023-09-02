Bellingham nets late winner as Real Madrid overcome Getafe

Jude Bellingham scored a late winner to help Real Madrid beat Getafe 2-1 in La Liga on Saturday.

The English midfieldee settled the encounter with a stoppage-time winner at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Former Real striker Borja Mayoral had given the visitors a shock lead on 11 minutes before Joselu equalised early in the second half and Bellingham sealed it.

Bellingham, 20, has scored in every game so far this season, and is La Liga’s top scorer with five goals. This was his first goal at the Bernabeu.

Madrid have continued their perfext start, sealing a fourth win in four games to put them five points clear at the top of La Liga.

The match was also the first played under a retractable roof at the stadium, with Real starting the season with three away games while the building work was completed.

