Bayern come from behind to win at Monchengladbach

Bayern Munich rallied from a goal down to defeat Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 and keep their perfect start to the Bundesliga season intact.

With three minutes remaining in regulation, Mathys Tel scored to give Bayern their third victory in a row.

Ko Itakura gave Monchengladbach the lead at the halfhour mark, but Leroy Sane tied the score on 58 minutes.

Read Also: Bellingham nets late winner as Real Madrid overcome Getafe

New signing Harry Kane played the entire game, with Bayern behind Bayer Leverkusen, the new league leaders, by goal difference.

With a 5-1 victory over SV Darmstadt earlier in the day, Leverkusen climbed to the top of the standings.

On September 15, when the Bundesliga resumes after the summer break, Leverkusen will face Bayern at the Allianz Arena.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now