Sports
Bayern come from behind to win at Monchengladbach
Bayern Munich rallied from a goal down to defeat Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 and keep their perfect start to the Bundesliga season intact.
With three minutes remaining in regulation, Mathys Tel scored to give Bayern their third victory in a row.
Ko Itakura gave Monchengladbach the lead at the halfhour mark, but Leroy Sane tied the score on 58 minutes.
New signing Harry Kane played the entire game, with Bayern behind Bayer Leverkusen, the new league leaders, by goal difference.
With a 5-1 victory over SV Darmstadt earlier in the day, Leverkusen climbed to the top of the standings.
On September 15, when the Bundesliga resumes after the summer break, Leverkusen will face Bayern at the Allianz Arena.
