Salah scores as Liverpool ease past Villa, Palace beat Wolves

Mohamed Salah was on target for Liverpool in their 3-0 thrashing of Aston Villa in a Premier League encounter at Anfield.

The effort puts to rest the speculations of the Egyptian leaving the Englus side for Saudi Arabia.

Liverpool recently rejected a £150m bid for Salah from Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad, with the Reds insisting the 31-year-old is not for sale.

Salah scored the last goal in the 55th minute after Dominik Szoboszlai scored the opener after just three minutes and an owngoal by unlucky Matty Cash on 22 minutes.

Salah is a three-time Golden Boot winner in the Premier League and it does not look like he is willing to leave Liverpool at this time.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace overcame Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-2 in the other Premier League game on Sunday.

Odsonne Edouard’s double and Eberechi Eze’s goal helped the hosts win, beating the efforts of Hwang Hee-chan and Matheus Cunha for Wolves.

Later on Sunday, Arsenal and Manchester United will meet at the Emirates Stadium.

