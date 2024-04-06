Sports
Leverkusen on brink of Bundesliga title as Bayern crumble
Bayer Leverkusen are on the brink of sealing the German Bundesliga title after beating Union Berlin 1-0 on Saturday.
Leverkusen, who are yet to taste defeat this season across all competitions, are within touching distance of a first Bundesliga title.
Florian Wirtz’s penalty gave Xabi Alonso’s side a ninth successive win to stretch their lead over Bayern Munich with six games remaining.
Read Also: Alonso to stay on at Leverkusen amid Liverpool, Bayern interests
Title rivals Bayern Munich helped their bid by crumbling to a 3-2 dedeat to Heidenheim, having led 2-0 over their hosts in the first half.
Defeat means Bayern slip 16 points behind Leverkusen with six games to play.
Leverkusen can now end their long wait to be crowned German champions by winning at home to Werder Bremen next weekend.
