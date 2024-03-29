Alonso to stay on at Leverkusen amid Liverpool, Bayern interests

Manager of German Bundesliga table-toppers Bayer Leverkusen, Xabi Alonso has silenced speculations he could be leaving the club at the end of the season.

There had been speculations he could sign for former club Liverpool or Bayern Munich or even Real Madrid having shown great managerial skills at Leverkusen.

But asked about interest from his former clubs, Alonso said: “It wouldn’t be correct of me to talk about other clubs when they are in this situation. For sure there are clubs I have a strong link [as] I played there. So I respect them.

“[I have] the conviction I am in the right place at Bayer Leverkusen and I want to keep growing with the club, growing with the players.

“We have speculated enough. I want to enjoy wherever I am and I am enjoying it at Leverkusen.”

Alonso has helped Leverkusen get on the brink of a first Bundesliga title and they have stayed unbeaten in all competitions this season.

The 42-year-old was seen as favourite to replace Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp who is set to leave the Reds at the end of the season.

He was also seen as favourite to replace Thomas Tuchel who would also be leaving Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

But Alonso said he had informed Leverkusen’s directors of his decision to stay at the club last week.

“We have had a lot of speculation regarding my future,” he said

“Until now we have had so many games, been pretty busy and focused, and I wanted to reflect during the international break and take a decision.

“The players gave me so many reasons to keep believing in the team – for their commitment, for their desire, for their hunger to have a great season. My job is not over here.”

