Sports
Alonso to stay on at Leverkusen amid Liverpool, Bayern interests
Manager of German Bundesliga table-toppers Bayer Leverkusen, Xabi Alonso has silenced speculations he could be leaving the club at the end of the season.
There had been speculations he could sign for former club Liverpool or Bayern Munich or even Real Madrid having shown great managerial skills at Leverkusen.
But asked about interest from his former clubs, Alonso said: “It wouldn’t be correct of me to talk about other clubs when they are in this situation. For sure there are clubs I have a strong link [as] I played there. So I respect them.
“[I have] the conviction I am in the right place at Bayer Leverkusen and I want to keep growing with the club, growing with the players.
“We have speculated enough. I want to enjoy wherever I am and I am enjoying it at Leverkusen.”
Read Also: Alonso hails ‘top player’ Boniface
Alonso has helped Leverkusen get on the brink of a first Bundesliga title and they have stayed unbeaten in all competitions this season.
The 42-year-old was seen as favourite to replace Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp who is set to leave the Reds at the end of the season.
He was also seen as favourite to replace Thomas Tuchel who would also be leaving Bayern Munich at the end of the season.
But Alonso said he had informed Leverkusen’s directors of his decision to stay at the club last week.
“We have had a lot of speculation regarding my future,” he said
“Until now we have had so many games, been pretty busy and focused, and I wanted to reflect during the international break and take a decision.
“The players gave me so many reasons to keep believing in the team – for their commitment, for their desire, for their hunger to have a great season. My job is not over here.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...