Alonso hails ‘top player’ Boniface

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has hailed Super Eagles forward Victor Boniface, referring to him as a top player.

Alonso revealed that Boniface caught the eye of Bayer Leverkusen technical crew when they played againsg his former club Union St. Gilloise last season.

The Bundesliga side paid around €20m to sign the Nigeria international this summer, and the investment has been paying off.

Boniface has so far registered seven goals in seven league outings for Bayer Leverkusen.

“I already knew Boniface was a top player when Bayer Leverkusen played Royale Union SG in the Europa League last season,” Alonso told Oma Sports.

“He was a strong candidate for us; we are very satisfied with him. He has adapted himself very well to the team’s plan and the tempo of the Bundesliga.

“It is not easy; there are a lot of good central defenders to come up against, but he has the quality, he is strong.”

Boniface, who won the Bundesliga Player of the Month award for August, has scored nine goals in 10 appearances for Leverkusen.

The former Bodo/Glimt player also scooped the Rookie of the Month prize.

