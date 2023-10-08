UEFA postpones matches in Israel over security situation

European football governing body, UEFA has postponed all matches scheduled in Israel during the next two weeks amid increased tensions in the region.

The Isreali government had announced that more than 600 Israelis had been killed in attacks from Gaza since Saturday.

UEFA said Israel’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Switzerland on Thursday is among matches postponed, and that new dates will be arranged.

“Uefa will continue to closely monitor the situation and will remain in contact with all teams involved before making decisions on new dates and on potential changes to other upcoming fixtures,” a statement read.

The Postponed matches

Euro 2024 qualifier

12 October: Israel v Switzerland

Euro Under-21 2025 qualifiers

12 October: Israel v Estonia

17 October: Israel v Germany

Euro Under-17 2024

11-17 October: Mini tournament involving Israel, Belgium, Gibraltar and Wales

Meanwhile, Israeli Premier League champions Maccabi Haifa are playing in the Europa League this season and are due to visit Villarreal following the international break.

