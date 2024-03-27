Despite UN ceasefire demand, Israeli forces bomb Gaza, fight Hamas around hospitals

Despite a demand for immediate ceasefire by the United Nations, Israeli forces have continued to bomb the Gaza Strip while fighting Hamas militants around hospitals in the settlement.

The latest round of overnight bombardment spreading into Wednesday, has seen Israeli strikes again hitting Gaza City and Rafah, where a fireball lit up the sky over the city crowded with up to 1.5 million people, most of them displaced by the war, according to observers.

The Gaza Health Ministry which is run by Hamas said 66 people were killed in the overnight bombardment and combat as Israeli forces battled the militants in and around three Gaza hospitals, raising fears for patients, medical staff and displaced people inside them.

According to a UN report, fighting has raged for nine days around Gaza City’s Al-Shifa Hospital, the territory’s largest health facility, and more recently, near two hospitals in the main southern city of Khan Younis, Al-Amal and Nasser.

The army and Shin Bet security service said they were “continuing to conduct precise operational activities” in both cities “while preventing harm to civilians, patients, medical teams and medical equipment” as “troops continued to eliminate terrorists and locate terror infrastructure and weapons” around Al-Shifa.

“Thus far, hundreds of terrorists have been apprehended and dozens of terrorists have been killed in the area of the hospital,” an Israeli army spokesman said.

