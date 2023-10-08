Late Martinelli goal earns Arsenal statement victory over Man City

A dramatic winner by Gabriel Martinelli helped Arsenal seal a statement victory over defending champions Manchester City in a Premier League clash on Sunday.

The Game played at the Emirates Stadium saw the Gunners seal a 1-0 win over the Pep Guardiola side as they also went above them on the table.

Making his return from a hamstring injury as a substitute, Martinelli’s strike deflected in off Nathan Ake to earn Arsenal a first league win over City since December 2015.

“It was a tight game. We defended really well, the players gave everything. It is football, we lost the game. We will come back stronger,” said Guardiola

Manchester City had started the league with six straight victories, but only lost points for the first time last week when they lost 1-0 at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Defeat at Arsenal means they have picked up two successive defeats in the Premier League this season.

“Yeah, of course, we can lose in Wolves as well. Now we have two defeats in a row and then we have the internationals. Hopefully they come back fit and then we go again,” added Guardiola.

Arsenal and Tottenham are both unbeaten and they sit top of the league with 20 points each, although Spurs are above with a superior goal difference.

