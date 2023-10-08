Salah nets double as Liverpool held in Brighton thriller

Mohamed Salah scored two goals to help Liverpool pick a point from their Premier League clash against Brighton on Sunday.

Simon Adingra fired past Alisson to give Brighton the lead in the 20th minute before Salah pounced an equaliser on 40 minutes.

The Egyptian then put Liverpool ahead for the first time in the game in added time of the first half when he converted a penalty.

Read Also: Klopp wants Liverpool vs Spurs replayed following VAR error

The penalty had been awarded after Pascal Gross dragged Dominik Szoboszlai down by his collar.

Captain Lewis Dunk then made it 2-2 in the 78th minute with a first-time finish from Solly March’s free-kick, as Brighton shared the spoils with their visitors.

In the other Premier League games played on Sunday, Newcastle United also held West Ham to a 2-2 draw, while Aston Villa played 1-1 with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Manchester City and Arsenal play next in the league later on Sunday. It is a fight for the top spot.

