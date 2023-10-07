Man Utd seal combeack win over Brentford as Chelsea thrash Burnley

Manchester United came from behind to defeat Brentford in a thrilling Premier League encounter at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Scott McTominay was the man of the moment as he scored twice in stoppage time to secure the sensational victory for the Red Devils.

Mathias Jensen’s first-half effort had put the visitors ahead as United were heading to their third home loss of the league season.

But McTominay turned it around with a goal in the 93rd minute and another goal in the 97th minute to seal a 2-1 win for United.

Elsewhere, Chelsea also came from behind to thrash Burnley 4-1, scoring three times in a strong second-half showing to take the points.

Burnley, being managed by Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany, slumped to their fifth successive Premier League home defeat of the campaign.

Having won at Fulham on Monday, it is the first time Chelsea have secured back-to-back away wins in the Premier League since October 2022.

Tottenham Hotspur sealed a 1-0 win over their hosts Luton Town. The ten-man Spurs held on to maintain their unbeaten record this season.

In the other Premier League games played concurrently, Everton thrashed Bournemouth 3-0 while Fulham defeated Sheffield United 3-1.

