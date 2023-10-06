FIFA to ‘mitigate environmental impact’ of 2030 men’s World Cup

World football governing body, FIFA has announced its plans to mitigate the environmental impact of the 2030 men’s World Cup.

FIFA had been criticised after announcing the tournament will be held across six different nations on three continents.

Spain, Portugal and Morocco are the co-hosts, with the opening three matches in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay.

“For 101 games, the tournament will be played in a footprint of neighbouring countries,” Fifa said.

“Three games will take place in South America, also in neighbouring countries in close geographic proximity to mark the 100th year of the tournament, in a unique celebration.

“Fifa will take all required measures to mitigate the environmental impact.

“From a sustainability point of view, it’s also worth mentioning that only one bid significantly reduces travel in relation to site inspection visits and other meetings.”

The decision still needs to be ratified at a Fifa congress next year.

