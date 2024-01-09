Sports
Danjuma announces Falconets squad for Burundi tie in U-20 WWCQ
Falconets Head Coach Chris Musa Danjuma has released a squad list of 19 players for the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup final qualifying fixture against Burundi.
The first leg encounter is billed to take place in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on Sunday.
Goalkeeper Shukura Bakare, who was in goal for the home game against Tanzania in the first round (which the Falconets won 2-1 to reach this final stage of the series) has been invited.
She has been called up alongside defenders Jumoke Alani and Oluwabunmi Oladeji, midfielders Adoo Yina and Chima Olise, and forwards Chiamaka Okwuchukwu, Janet Akekoromowei, Yemisi Samuel and Opeyemi Ajakaye.
The 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-finalists are scheduled to travel out of Nigeria on Tuesday for the first leg encounter, for which the Confederation of African Football has picked South African official Nonjabulo Nonhle Ndlela as referee.
Her compatriots Maneo Evodia Tau and Nandipha Menze will be in the roles of assistant referee 1 and assistant referee 2 respectively, while Nteboheleng Theresia Setoko from Lesotho will serve as fourth official.
Read Also: Boniface wishes Eagles luck at AFCON as injury rules him out
Sunday’s encounter at the Azam Stadium Complex will see Tanzanian Somoe Robert Ng’itu play the role of commissioner, while Fransiska Katjaimo from Namibia will be referee assessor.
The return leg match will take place at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Saturday, 20th January.
FALCONETS TO TACKLE BURUNDI:
Goalkeepers: Anderline Mgbechi; Shukura Bakare; Faith Omilana
Defenders: Oluchi Ohaegbulem; Jumoke Alani; Rebecca Adegbemile; Shukurat Oladipo; Oluwabunmi Oladeji
Midfielders: Adoo Yina; Taiwo Afolabi; Olushola Shobowale; Aminat Folorunsho; Chioma Olise
Forwards: Opeyemi Ajakaye; Chiamaka Okwuchukwu; Chisom Chima; Janet Akekoromowei; Chiamaka Osuigwe; Oluwayemisi Samuel
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...