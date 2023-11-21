Rwanda top Nigeria’s W’Cup qualifying group after beating S’Africa

The Bafana Bafana of South Africa were beaten 2-0 by Rwanda in their second Group C game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Innocent Nshuti and Gilbert Mugisha scored the goals for Rwanda, who successfully earned their first win of the series.

Nshuti opened the scoring in the 12th minute before Mugisha doubled the lead on 28 minutes.

For Bafana, it is a first defeat after two games played so far, having won against Benin Republic in their opening game.

The Super Eagles had falling to two draws in their two games so far in the series, meaning they had lost four points in the race.

Yet a win for Bafana would have extended their lead over Nigeria’s Super Eagles to four points, but the defeat dragged them down.

In the group’s other game, Lesotho were forced to a goalless draw by Benin Republic, which keeps the group still very open.

After the end of matchday two Rwanda, on four point top the group, South Africa occupy second spot on three points.

The Super Eagles (two points), Lesotho (two points), Zimbabwe (two points) are third, fourth and fifth respectively while Benin Republic are bottom on one point.

