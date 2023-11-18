South Africa top Nigeria’s W’Cup qualifying group after win vs Benin Republic

The Bafana Bafana of South Africa are now top of Group C of the CAF qualifying series for the 2026 World Cup after they defeated Benin Republic on Saturday.

South Africa are in the group alongside Benin Republic, Lesotho, Rwanda, Zimbabwe and the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The Eagles were held to a 1-1 draw by Lesotho in their own opening game last Thursday while Rwanda and Zimbabwe played a goalless daw.

South Africa now top the group after a 2-1 victory over Benin, who are being managed by former Nigeria coach, Gernot Rohr.

Percy Tau gave Bafana the perfect start as he opened the scoring in the 2nd minute.

In the second minute of added time in the first half, Khuliso Mudau made it 2-0 for the home side, before the visitors pulled one back through Steve Mounie with 20 minutes left to play.

South Africa are top. Lesotho, Nigeria, Rwanda and Zimbabwe (all on one point each) are second, third, fourth and fifth respectively while Benin Republic occupy bottom spot.

The Super Eagles will face Zimbabwe on Sunday, 19 November in Rwanda as the qualifying series continues while Bafana’s next fixture is an away tie against Rwanda on November 21.

