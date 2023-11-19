Super Eagles drop points again in W’Cup race after draw vs Zimbabwe

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have again dropped points in their race to the 2026 World Cup finals as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Zimbabwe.

The Eagles had been held to a 1-1 draw by Lesotho in the opening game of the qualifiers last Thursday at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

They were again held to a 1-1 draw by Zimbabwe in Rwanda, the team now have four points thrown away in two games.

The encounter saw the Eagles come from a goal down to draw in the second game running.

New invitee Nathan Tella made his debut for Nigeria as he was named in the starting 11 before he was substituted in the second half.

The sub, Kelechi Iheanacho ended up becoming the goalscorer for Nigeria as his 67th minute effort secured a point after Walter Musona had opened the scoring for Zimbabwe im the 26th minute.

The next game in the qualifiers for the Eagles will be a home game against South Africa on 2nd June 2024.

After two rounds of games played, the Eagles are second on two points, while South Africa are top of Group C after beating Benin Republic in their opening qualifying game.

