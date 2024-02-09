Super Eagles mourn Nigerians who died watching AFCON match against South Africa (Video)

Nigeria’s senior national team, Super Eagles, have paid tribute to Nigerians who died while watching the team’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final match against South Africa, vowing to win the trophy on Sunday in their honour.

Ripples Nigeria reports that on Wednesday, Nigeria defeated the Bafana Bafana 4-2 on penalties to qualify for the final of AFCON.

However, a handful of Nigerians died while watching the nerve-wracking game.

Cairo Ojuogboh, a former Member of the House of Representatives died during the match. The politician collapsed when a penalty was awarded against the Eagles of Nigeria in regulation time.

Ayuba Abdullahi, the deputy bursar at the Kwara State University (KWASU), died from complaints of possible high blood pressure after watching the match.

Also, Samuel, a corps member serving in Adamawa state, fainted just before the last kick that ensured Nigeria’s victory in the match.

He was rushed to the hospital but died before they arrived at the health facility.

In a video released by the Eagles’ media team, the players observed a minute of silence and prayers in honour of the dead.

Ahmed Musa, the team’s captain, said Nigeria will win the AFCON trophy as a homage to the people who lost their lives.

“We lost good Nigerians because of the game yesterday. We will make a minute silence, and [Chidozie] Awazie will lead us in prayer to wish their families well because they need our support right now. And, God willing, on Sunday, we are going to lift that trophy for them,” Musa said.

The Super Eagles will face Ivory Coast in the final on Sunday at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpé, Abidjan, by 6 pm.

