Ivory Coast wins African Nations Cup

The Elephant of Ivory Coast on Sunday night won the 34th edition of the African Cup of Nations.

The team defeated the Super Eagles of Nigeria 2-1 in the final played at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan.

The Nigerians went ahead shortly before the break through Captain William Troost-Ekong who headed in Ademola Lukman’s corner kick from the far post.

READ ALSO: Super Eagles mourn Nigerians who died watching AFCON match against South Africa (Video)

The Ivorians came out smoking in the second half and were duly rewarded for their when Barcelona midfielder, Frank Kessie was left unmarked in the Nigerian box and powered in a header beyond goalkeeper Stanley Nwabili after the hour mark.

Borussia Dortmund striker, Sebastien Haller scored the winning goal for Ivory Coast, stretching to divert home a pullout from winger Adingra in the 81st minute.

The Nigerians who were not at their best on the night tried to stage a comeback in the closing minutes but the Ivorians held out till the Mauritius referee blew the final whistle to confirm their status as new African champions.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now