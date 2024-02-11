Sports
Ivory Coast wins African Nations Cup
The Elephant of Ivory Coast on Sunday night won the 34th edition of the African Cup of Nations.
The team defeated the Super Eagles of Nigeria 2-1 in the final played at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan.
The Nigerians went ahead shortly before the break through Captain William Troost-Ekong who headed in Ademola Lukman’s corner kick from the far post.
The Ivorians came out smoking in the second half and were duly rewarded for their when Barcelona midfielder, Frank Kessie was left unmarked in the Nigerian box and powered in a header beyond goalkeeper Stanley Nwabili after the hour mark.
Borussia Dortmund striker, Sebastien Haller scored the winning goal for Ivory Coast, stretching to divert home a pullout from winger Adingra in the 81st minute.
The Nigerians who were not at their best on the night tried to stage a comeback in the closing minutes but the Ivorians held out till the Mauritius referee blew the final whistle to confirm their status as new African champions.
