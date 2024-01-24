Entertainment
Burna Boy storms off stage after sound is cut off during his performance in Ivory Coast
The grammy Award-winning singer, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu poplarly known as Burnaboy lost his cool on a stage while performing at a concert in Ivory Coast.
He was seen frustrated in a video on the internet and left the stage angrily. According to reports online, his frustration was as a result of his sound that was cut off while performing.
Taking to social media, many slammed the singer for his ego, while others defended his behavior, noting how annoying it is for artists when they experience technical issues at a concert.
One Mr Lil Gaga wrote, “I will get angry also. It pisses me off. Do your job and let me do my job, don’t use your incompetence to affect my output”
One Big7record wrote, “Ode leleyi o. Why won’t he be mad? Burna has a lot of passion for his music and they failed him “
Another Mercy503 wrote “He is a proud fellow “
A week back, Burna Boy had set social media on fire for a commentary he made during his live concert.
The artist hinted at a hierarchy in the industry, revealing that he stands apart from the acclaimed “Big 3,” consisting of himself, Davido, and Wizkid.
Yussuf Zainab
