Burna Boy to perform at 2024 Grammy Awards

Nigerian music star, Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy, will perform live at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

The organizer of the annual award, the Recording Academy, announced this on its X handle on Monday.

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony will be held on February 4 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the United States.

The “African Giant” crooner was listed alongside ace artistes Luke Combs and Travis Scott.

Other singers who will perform at the event are Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, and Dua Lipa.

The announcement read: “Attention: African Giant @BurnaBoy will take the #GRAMMY’s stage on Sunday, Feb. 4 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on @CBS.’’

Burna Boy was one of the five Nigerians nominated for the 2024 Grammy award.

Others are David Adeleke aka Davido, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe popularly known as Ayra Starr, Ahmed Ololade also known as Asake and Olamide Gbenga Adedeji aka Olamide.

He was nominated in three categories which included Best African Music Performance, Best Global Music Performance as well as the Best Global Music Album category for his album “I Told Them.”

