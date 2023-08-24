Burna Boy responds to Google report which put his net-worth at $22m (Video)

Grammy Award-wining Nigerian musician Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy has responded to a Google report which put his net-worth at 22 million.

The ‘Ye’ crooner who reacted to the report during a recent video interview with @TheMixNaijaBlog when the presenter disclosed that a short Google search revealed the singer’s net worth to be 22 million dollars.

Burna Boy who was laughing when the presenter asked the question said that he likes it when others consider his net-worth in that manner but it is far from the truth.

He said, “I prefer them to think that, I like that but they’re way off.”

Burna Boy also expressed his pride at being able to provide for his family and also noted that he always knew that he would buy a house for his mother, Bose Ogulu.

The musician said; “It’s great man, it’s a blessing. It’s nothing short of a blessing. I always told my mum while growing up as a kid that I would buy her a house and a car someday. Another ‘I Told Them’ moment.”

"A quick Google search says your net worth is $22 million" Burna Boy: pic.twitter.com/IpsCZTCVRT — 🐬 @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) August 24, 2023

