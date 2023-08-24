Entertainment
Actress Kate Henshaw wants NYSC program scrapped, gives reason
Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has taken to her social media account to explain why she wants the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) program scrapped.
Kate shared her opinion on why the program should be scrapped in a post on her X page (formerly Twitter) while reacting to the abduction of eight corps members in Zamfara State.
The mother of one argued that the annual NYSC program should be scrapped immediately because of the inability of security operatives to protect the corps members.
READ ALSO: Kate Henshaw claims hospital rejected her cleaner who was stabbed
The actress also noted that travelling is no longer safe for the corps members, and therefore should be scrapped because the integrity of the program had been compromised.
Kate wrote; ‘‘When I served in the North, it was a very memorable experience. Travelling from Bauchi by road to the airport was safe & then flying to Lagos just with my NYSC ID card, which also got me a rebate on my ticket.
‘‘It’s time to SCRAP this idea since corpers can’t travel within this country without LET OR HINDRANCE! Stop putting the lives of young people at risk with moribund ideas. Security is a priority & needs to be sorted totally, not technically.’’
